Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Director Arik W. Ruchim Acquires 300,000 Shares

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.05 per share, for a total transaction of $7,815,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SIX opened at $25.78 on Thursday. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $59.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Six Flags Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SIX shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from to and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,946,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,451,000 after buying an additional 823,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,826,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,145,000 after buying an additional 304,187 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,910,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,039,000 after acquiring an additional 90,282 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,617,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,963,000 after acquiring an additional 101,284 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 171.5% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,554,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,132,000 after acquiring an additional 981,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

