Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 100,000 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.99 per share, with a total value of $5,799,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

On Monday, February 24th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 71,123 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.56 per share, with a total value of $4,093,839.88.

On Friday, December 6th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 1,902,173 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.47 per share, with a total value of $122,633,093.31.

Shares of KOD opened at $62.39 on Thursday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $82.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOD. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the third quarter worth about $38,959,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,663,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,593,000 after buying an additional 528,358 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,017,000 after buying an additional 247,624 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $12,768,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $12,558,000.

KOD has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $33.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.78.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.