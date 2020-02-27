Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 100,000 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.99 per share, with a total value of $5,799,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, February 24th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 71,123 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.56 per share, with a total value of $4,093,839.88.
  • On Friday, December 6th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 1,902,173 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.47 per share, with a total value of $122,633,093.31.

Shares of KOD opened at $62.39 on Thursday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $82.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOD. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the third quarter worth about $38,959,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,663,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,593,000 after buying an additional 528,358 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,017,000 after buying an additional 247,624 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $12,768,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $12,558,000.

KOD has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $33.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.78.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Brokerages Anticipate Amarin Co. plc to Announce -$0.08 EPS
Brokerages Anticipate Amarin Co. plc to Announce -$0.08 EPS
Brokerages Anticipate Casella Waste Systems Inc. Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share
Brokerages Anticipate Casella Waste Systems Inc. Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Banner to Sell
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Banner to Sell
Zacks: Analysts Expect Goosehead Insurance Inc to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share
Zacks: Analysts Expect Goosehead Insurance Inc to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share
-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for AXT Inc This Quarter
-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for AXT Inc This Quarter
Zacks: Analysts Set $7.84 Price Target for Medical Transcription Billing Corp
Zacks: Analysts Set $7.84 Price Target for Medical Transcription Billing Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report