Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 100,000 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.99 per share, with a total value of $5,799,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 24th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 71,123 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.56 per share, with a total value of $4,093,839.88.
- On Friday, December 6th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 1,902,173 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.47 per share, with a total value of $122,633,093.31.
Shares of KOD opened at $62.39 on Thursday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $82.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.49.
KOD has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $33.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.78.
About Kodiak Sciences
Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.
