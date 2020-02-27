Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) CEO James C. Foster Sells 44,303 Shares of Stock

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) CEO James C. Foster sold 44,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total transaction of $7,385,310.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,186,101.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $161.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.46. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 12-month low of $123.17 and a 12-month high of $179.38.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.46 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.44.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the third quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 239.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 75.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

