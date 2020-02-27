Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) CEO James C. Foster Sells 44,303 Shares of Stock

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) CEO James C. Foster sold 44,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total transaction of $7,385,310.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,186,101.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of CRL stock opened at $161.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.46. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 12-month low of $123.17 and a 12-month high of $179.38.
Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.46 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the third quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 239.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 75.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Charles River Laboratories Intl.
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).
