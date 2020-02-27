Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) CFO Kevin C. Burns Sells 136,620 Shares

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 136,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $4,583,601.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of DT stock opened at $32.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $37.06.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.59 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dynatrace will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DT shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.32.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.