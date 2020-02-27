Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) SVP Stephen J. Pace Sells 115,736 Shares of Stock

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 115,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $3,882,942.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 567,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,052,743.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $32.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $37.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.86.
Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.59 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dynatrace will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DT shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.32.
About Dynatrace
Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.
