Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Major Shareholder Robert B. Rowling Acquires 5,000,000 Shares

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) major shareholder Robert B. Rowling bought 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $7,150,000.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NOG opened at $1.43 on Thursday. Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $2.94.

Get Northern Oil & Gas alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOG. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Northern Oil & Gas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 26.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 394,522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 81,360 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 47.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 97,957 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 31,555 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 16.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 792,248 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 114,377 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 141.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,594 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 107,052 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 11.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 406,633 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 42,040 shares during the period.

Northern Oil & Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.