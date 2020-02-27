Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Major Shareholder Robert B. Rowling Acquires 5,000,000 Shares

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) major shareholder Robert B. Rowling bought 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $7,150,000.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NOG opened at $1.43 on Thursday. Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $2.94.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOG. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Northern Oil & Gas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.31.
Northern Oil & Gas Company Profile
Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.
