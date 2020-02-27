The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) CEO George C. Zoley Purchases 265,063 Shares of Stock

The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) CEO George C. Zoley acquired 265,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.96 per share, with a total value of $4,495,468.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,115,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,871,417.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:GEO opened at $16.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.17. The GEO Group Inc has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $24.03.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $621.71 million during the quarter. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The GEO Group Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in The GEO Group by 1,501.1% during the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 17,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 16,377 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,191,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The GEO Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,705,000 after purchasing an additional 60,412 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in The GEO Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 64,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. 79.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

