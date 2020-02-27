Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) Insider Sells $2,676,156.22 in Stock

Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) insider Jorge Enrique Gracia sold 272,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $2,676,156.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 842,032 shares in the company, valued at $8,268,754.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of S opened at $9.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Sprint Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Sprint had a negative net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sprint Corp will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on S. TheStreet downgraded Sprint from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Sprint in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. New Street Research raised Sprint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. HSBC raised Sprint from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Sprint from $5.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sprint currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.51.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sprint in the 4th quarter valued at about $402,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprint in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,172,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sprint by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,189,908 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,208,000 after acquiring an additional 268,631 shares during the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Sprint in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Sprint by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,488,544 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after acquiring an additional 403,080 shares during the last quarter. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprint Company Profile

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

