Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) CMO Sells $4,152,445.44 in Stock

Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,904 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.36, for a total value of $4,152,445.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 72,020 shares in the company, valued at $37,836,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jonathan Hargis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Charter Communications alerts:

On Wednesday, February 19th, Jonathan Hargis sold 2,996 shares of Charter Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.77, for a total value of $1,629,134.92.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $518.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $517.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $461.54. The stock has a market cap of $108.76 billion, a PE ratio of 68.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.15. Charter Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $335.53 and a 52 week high of $546.54.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 62.5% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 63.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHTR. ValuEngine upgraded Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $520.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $495.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $523.29.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.