Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) VP Steven A. Tidwell Sells 55,200 Shares of Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 55,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total transaction of $2,872,608.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,340.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Service Co. International stock opened at $50.37 on Thursday. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $38.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). Service Co. International had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $850.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 97,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,682,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,648,000 after purchasing an additional 472,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

