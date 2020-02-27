Richard D. Kinder Purchases 300,000 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Stock

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.72 per share, for a total transaction of $6,216,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 243,439,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,044,058,566.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:KMI opened at $20.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.62. The stock has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.81. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.3% during the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 265,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Halsey Associates Inc. CT raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 7.2% during the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 422,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,210 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 99,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. US Capital Advisors cut Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays cut Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

