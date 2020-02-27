Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Director David Brandon Sells 6,500 Shares

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Director David Brandon sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.62, for a total value of $2,441,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,369.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $366.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $296.70 and its 200 day moving average is $272.02. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.52. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $381.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

DPZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $421.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $271.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.07.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.6% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.9% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Domino`s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Brokerages Anticipate Amarin Co. plc to Announce -$0.08 EPS
Brokerages Anticipate Amarin Co. plc to Announce -$0.08 EPS
Brokerages Anticipate Casella Waste Systems Inc. Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share
Brokerages Anticipate Casella Waste Systems Inc. Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Banner to Sell
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Banner to Sell
Zacks: Analysts Expect Goosehead Insurance Inc to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share
Zacks: Analysts Expect Goosehead Insurance Inc to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share
-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for AXT Inc This Quarter
-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for AXT Inc This Quarter
Zacks: Analysts Set $7.84 Price Target for Medical Transcription Billing Corp
Zacks: Analysts Set $7.84 Price Target for Medical Transcription Billing Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report