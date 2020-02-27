Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Director David Brandon Sells 6,500 Shares

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Director David Brandon sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.62, for a total value of $2,441,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,369.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $366.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $296.70 and its 200 day moving average is $272.02. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.52. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $381.86.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

DPZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $421.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $271.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.07.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.6% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.9% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.