Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Director Timothy I. Maudlin Sells 25,000 Shares

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.85, for a total value of $3,171,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $136.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 359.96, a PEG ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.51. Alteryx Inc has a 52-week low of $64.52 and a 52-week high of $160.11.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $156.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.00 million. Alteryx had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 6.49%. Analysts forecast that Alteryx Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AYX. TheStreet upgraded Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Alteryx from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on Alteryx from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Alteryx to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 590.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the third quarter worth $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

