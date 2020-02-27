The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) CEO James Quincey Sells 66,673 Shares

The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

KO opened at $57.60 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.04. The company has a market capitalization of $248.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.41.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 75.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $2,170,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $457,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 67,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,247,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,945,000 after purchasing an additional 207,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.28.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

