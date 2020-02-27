Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Director Purchases $5,035,680.00 in Stock

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 208,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $5,035,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Randa Duncan Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

On Monday, February 24th, Randa Duncan Williams acquired 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,000.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, Randa Duncan Williams acquired 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,311,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Randa Duncan Williams acquired 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,298,500.00.

On Friday, February 14th, Randa Duncan Williams acquired 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,306,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Randa Duncan Williams acquired 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Randa Duncan Williams acquired 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,274,500.00.

On Friday, February 7th, Randa Duncan Williams acquired 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,278,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Randa Duncan Williams acquired 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,316,500.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Randa Duncan Williams purchased 200,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.62 per share, for a total transaction of $5,124,000.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Randa Duncan Williams purchased 103,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.13 per share, for a total transaction of $2,897,390.00.

NYSE:EPD opened at $23.85 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $23.72 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The firm has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.95 and its 200-day moving average is $27.50.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.445 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPD. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 25.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth $32,619,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 270,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 32.7% in the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 45,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 11,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 11.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.