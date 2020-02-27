Marc J. Rowan Sells 71,198 Shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Stock

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Director Marc J. Rowan sold 71,198 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $3,086,433.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of APO stock opened at $43.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.69. Apollo Global Management LLC has a fifty-two week low of $27.69 and a fifty-two week high of $52.67.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $448.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.11 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 31.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 131.37%.

A number of research firms recently commented on APO. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,399,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,841,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

