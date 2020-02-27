Insider Selling: Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) SVP Sells 43,250 Shares of Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) SVP John H. Faulk sold 43,250 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $2,252,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,655.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $50.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $38.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.74.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $850.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.30 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Service Co. International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 97,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,682,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,648,000 after acquiring an additional 472,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.