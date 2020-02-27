Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP Michael Xie Sells 26,828 Shares of Stock

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP Michael Xie sold 26,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total transaction of $2,845,109.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,186,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,061,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Xie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fortinet alerts:

On Monday, December 2nd, Michael Xie sold 100,000 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $10,366,000.00.

Shares of FTNT opened at $106.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.62 and its 200-day moving average is $96.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet Inc has a 12-month low of $68.87 and a 12-month high of $121.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $614.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.89 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 70.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on FTNT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.48.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.