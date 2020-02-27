Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) Director Michelangelo Volpi Sells 199,371 Shares

Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 199,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $2,420,363.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

  • On Friday, February 7th, Michelangelo Volpi sold 7,744 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $117,089.28.

Shares of SONO opened at $12.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.00. Sonos Inc has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -409.33 and a beta of 1.71.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Sonos had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $562.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sonos Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SONO. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 1.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the third quarter valued at about $154,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the third quarter valued at about $464,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 1.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SONO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sonos in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Sonos in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sonos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

