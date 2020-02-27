RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) CEO Vladimir Shmunis Sells 25,000 Shares

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.12, for a total value of $5,803,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,595,207.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vladimir Shmunis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 16,000 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.78, for a total value of $3,884,480.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $4,021,250.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $4,168,750.00.

RNG stock opened at $234.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. RingCentral Inc has a 1-year low of $98.19 and a 1-year high of $252.20. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -367.08 and a beta of 0.81.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $252.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that RingCentral Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on RingCentral from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on RingCentral from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on RingCentral from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Dougherty & Co lifted their target price on RingCentral from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Strs Ohio boosted its position in RingCentral by 6.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in RingCentral by 3.0% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the third quarter valued at $6,811,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 2.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

