Fmr LLC Has $193.78 Million Stock Holdings in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,809,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,897 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $193,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 71.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Nasdaq from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $113.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.62. Nasdaq Inc has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $120.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.43.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.65 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 18.15%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 37.60%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

