Fmr LLC Sells 2,349,227 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,722,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,349,227 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.12% of Westlake Chemical worth $191,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,412,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $239,380,000 after acquiring an additional 834,793 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 155.0% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,262,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982,920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,961,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,124,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 163,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock opened at $56.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.70. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $55.51 and a 52-week high of $78.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.39.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.50). Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao sold 51,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $3,220,372.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,306,784.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 72.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WLK shares. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Vertical Research raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.16.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

