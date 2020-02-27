Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its position in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,012,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 927,182 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $190,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1,232.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $37.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Air Lease Corp has a one year low of $31.98 and a one year high of $49.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.16.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $549.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.84 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 29.11%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Air Lease Corp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 11.79%.

In related news, Director Susan Mccaw bought 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,870.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,921.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $464,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,373 shares in the company, valued at $6,891,925.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Air Lease from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

