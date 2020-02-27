Fmr LLC Sells 98,799 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Fmr LLC cut its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,002,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 98,799 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.48% of Eaton worth $189,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 17.2% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth $33,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 15.6% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $639,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eaton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus reissued a “positive” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Gordon Haskett raised Eaton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

ETN opened at $96.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.85 and a 200-day moving average of $89.58. Eaton Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $74.29 and a fifty-two week high of $105.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Eaton’s payout ratio is 50.09%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

