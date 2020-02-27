Fmr LLC Sells 53,323 Shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,690,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,323 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 4.49% of CoreSite Realty worth $189,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COR. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 126,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,472,000. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 15,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CoreSite Realty from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.44.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,200 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $245,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,590.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $112.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.77, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.48. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $99.94 and a 12-month high of $123.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.17 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

