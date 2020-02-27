Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its position in shares of Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,242,593 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,186,788 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Sprint were worth $188,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sprint by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sprint during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sprint by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,064 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprint during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sprint during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. 14.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S stock opened at $9.55 on Thursday. Sprint Corp has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $10.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Sprint had a negative net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Sprint’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprint Corp will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul W. Schieber, Jr. sold 83,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $843,199.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jorge Enrique Gracia sold 272,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $2,676,156.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 842,032 shares in the company, valued at $8,268,754.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on S shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Sprint in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sprint from $5.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of Sprint from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Sprint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.51.

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

