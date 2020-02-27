Fmr LLC Sells 527,800 Shares of Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE)

Fmr LLC cut its position in shares of Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,855,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527,800 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 13.93% of Buckle worth $185,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Buckle by 7.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Buckle during the fourth quarter valued at $319,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in Buckle by 19.8% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Buckle during the third quarter valued at $347,000. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

BKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Buckle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of NYSE:BKE opened at $23.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.84. Buckle Inc has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $28.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

