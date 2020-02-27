Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,437,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,598,862 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $184,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,202,380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,181,991,000 after purchasing an additional 261,511 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,906,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 15,838 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $726,964.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,784.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sachin Sankpal sold 7,457 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $301,039.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,674.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,695 shares of company stock worth $4,041,551. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $42.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.44. Trimble Inc has a 52 week low of $35.86 and a 52 week high of $46.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.97.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Trimble had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $826.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

