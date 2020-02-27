Fmr LLC Has $184.12 Million Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 139.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,780,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200,318 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 2.60% of East West Bancorp worth $184,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 99,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $40.52 on Thursday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.69 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.70.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $431.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $125,023.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,664.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,973.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EWBC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

