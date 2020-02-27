Fmr LLC Sells 11,228 Shares of Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 888,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,228 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 4.13% of Enstar Group worth $183,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 201.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 311.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ESGR. BidaskClub raised Enstar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Enstar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $184.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.02. Enstar Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $158.72 and a twelve month high of $213.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

