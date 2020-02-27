Fmr LLC Sells 11,228 Shares of Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 888,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,228 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 4.13% of Enstar Group worth $183,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 201.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 311.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ESGR. BidaskClub raised Enstar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Enstar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $184.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.02. Enstar Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $158.72 and a twelve month high of $213.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Fmr LLC Has $193.78 Million Stock Holdings in Nasdaq Inc
Fmr LLC Has $193.78 Million Stock Holdings in Nasdaq Inc
Fmr LLC Sells 2,349,227 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co.
Fmr LLC Sells 2,349,227 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co.
Air Lease Corp Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC
Air Lease Corp Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC
Fmr LLC Sells 98,799 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC
Fmr LLC Sells 98,799 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC
Fmr LLC Sells 53,323 Shares of CoreSite Realty Corp
Fmr LLC Sells 53,323 Shares of CoreSite Realty Corp
Sprint Corp Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC
Sprint Corp Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report