Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,796,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544,146 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Akcea Therapeutics worth $182,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AKCA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Akcea Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Akcea Therapeutics by 305.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 21,636 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Akcea Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $949,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Akcea Therapeutics by 94.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Akcea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AKCA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

Shares of AKCA opened at $17.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.87. Akcea Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $35.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $277.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.94 million. Akcea Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2620.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akcea Therapeutics Inc will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Akcea Therapeutics Profile

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious and rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers TEGSEDI, which is designed to reduce the production of transthyretin protein. It develops WAYLIVRA, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

