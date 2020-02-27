Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 279 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRC. Capital One Financial raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

SRC stock opened at $50.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.68. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $54.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $118.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.90 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 42.82% and a return on equity of 8.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

