Fmr LLC Has $181.88 Million Stock Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,024,733 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 550,462 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.52% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $181,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,576,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $510,212,000 after purchasing an additional 251,425 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 28.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JEC opened at $98.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 12-month low of $55.17 and a 12-month high of $98.08. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.09 and its 200-day moving average is $91.84.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JEC shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.11.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

