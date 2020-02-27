Fmr LLC Buys 331,898 Shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,946,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,898 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.56% of Ally Financial worth $181,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,969,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,768,000 after purchasing an additional 360,987 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,472,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,311 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,130,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,800,000 after acquiring an additional 254,135 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,954,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,284,000 after acquiring an additional 18,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,016,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ALLY shares. ValuEngine raised Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Nomura raised Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.46.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $25.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Ally Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $35.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.47.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.43%.

In related news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $70,437.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,309.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

