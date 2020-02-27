Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 8,662 Shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) by 58.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $152,000.

NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $34.76 on Thursday. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.33.

