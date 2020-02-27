Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter worth about $802,000.

BAUG opened at $26.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day moving average of $25.87. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August has a 1-year low of $24.14 and a 1-year high of $27.28.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.