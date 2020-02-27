Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 602 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 36.2% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.9% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brightworth now owns 22,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RY opened at $78.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.67. The stock has a market cap of $113.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $73.19 and a 52 week high of $82.74.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 19.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a $0.816 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday. Finally, Desjardins cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

