Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.29% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RYF. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 13,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 46.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 19,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at $206,000.

NYSEARCA:RYF opened at $44.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.02. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $39.22 and a 12 month high of $48.23.

