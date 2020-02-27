Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 29,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 258.8% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 13,593 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 701,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,151,000 after acquiring an additional 56,555 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 206,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000.

NYSEARCA:FNCL opened at $41.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.30. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $36.55 and a twelve month high of $45.33.

