Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $815,000 Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 217.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAA. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.58.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $142.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.25. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $101.82 and a 12-month high of $148.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $416.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.43 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 21.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.07%.

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $37,533.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,926,879.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $37,665.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,639,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,252 shares of company stock valued at $165,245 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

