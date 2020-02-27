Fmr LLC Reduces Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,130,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 161,695 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $180,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Donaldson by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in Donaldson by 1.9% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 12,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Donaldson by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Donaldson by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Donaldson by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $47.16 on Thursday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.82 and a 12-month high of $58.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.12.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Donaldson had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 30.87%. The company had revenue of $672.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.01%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

