Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) to Announce $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) will report $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tupperware Brands’ earnings. Tupperware Brands reported earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will report full year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.64 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tupperware Brands.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on TUP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Tupperware Brands in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

NYSE:TUP opened at $3.22 on Monday. Tupperware Brands has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $31.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average of $10.70. The firm has a market cap of $279.70 million, a PE ratio of 1.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, Director Angel R. Martinez sold 4,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $33,401.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,374 shares in the company, valued at $267,073.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TUP. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 962.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 489.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

See Also: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tupperware Brands (TUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.