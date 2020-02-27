Zacks: Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE:GNE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE:GNE) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Genie Energy an industry rank of 112 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Genie Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Genie Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of GNE opened at $7.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.64. Genie Energy has a 12-month low of $6.54 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.18 million, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

In other news, CFO Avi Goldin sold 4,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $38,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNE. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genie Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 1,551.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 17,268 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Genie Energy by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Genie Energy by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares during the period. 26.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Genie Energy Services; and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

