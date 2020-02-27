Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) to post $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.07. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.91. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

AOSL has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $10.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.50. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $263.93 million, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, VP Bing Xue sold 8,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $116,395.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.