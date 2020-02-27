Brokerages Expect MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. MiX Telematics reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 12.38%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MIXT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of MiX Telematics in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 745,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,673,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 31.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 323,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after buying an additional 76,510 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management boosted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 233,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 229,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 35,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roumell Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIXT opened at $13.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. MiX Telematics has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $20.07. The stock has a market cap of $302.35 million, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0672 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

