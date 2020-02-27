$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) will post $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is $0.23. Antero Resources posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $0.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 29.58%. The business had revenue of $952.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Antero Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.31.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 138,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $382,531.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 13,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $1.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.84. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $9.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.65.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

