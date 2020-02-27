Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) to Announce $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) to announce earnings per share of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.70. Home Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.44 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HBCP. Raymond James reduced their price target on Home Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson began coverage on Home Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Home Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Home Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.63.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Home Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Home Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Home Bancorp by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Home Bancorp by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 11,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Home Bancorp by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 52,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. 38.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HBCP opened at $36.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.13. Home Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80. The company has a market cap of $334.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.85%.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

