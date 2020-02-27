Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to Post -$0.69 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2020

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will announce earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.75) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Nektar Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.57) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($2.43). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($1.65). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nektar Therapeutics.

NKTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $21.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 12.60, a quick ratio of 12.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $41.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.03.

In other news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 4,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $106,698.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 327,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,310,081.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 5,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $132,714.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,632. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,798,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 274.7% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 93,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 68,599 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 56,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 13,987 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 307,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 38,395 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

