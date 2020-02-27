Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

RBCN opened at $8.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.74. Rubicon Technology has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $10.09.

Get Rubicon Technology alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rubicon Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.73% of Rubicon Technology worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.