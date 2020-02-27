Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PGC opened at $29.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $560.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.34. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52 week low of $24.95 and a 52 week high of $31.72.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.36 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 20.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after buying an additional 9,713 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 12,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 53,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 28,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

